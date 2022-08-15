Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $169.60 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

