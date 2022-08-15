Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,310 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in uniQure by 113.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in uniQure by 135.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 48,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 130,553 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 79,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $683,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $683,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,263 shares of company stock worth $947,359. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

QURE opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 12.94. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

