Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $67.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

