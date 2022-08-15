Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Radian Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,624,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,852,000 after purchasing an additional 391,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Radian Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,589,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Radian Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,410 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,984,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 623,461 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Radian Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,888,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,160,000 after purchasing an additional 156,214 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $24.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

RDN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $173,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,962 shares of company stock worth $471,679. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

