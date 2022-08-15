Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in American International Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in American International Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $57.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

