Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,706,349.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,706,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,337,452.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,500.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,467,403. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

FIX stock opened at $108.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.