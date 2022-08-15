Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $103.66 on Monday. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.16. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

