Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,954. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Motsenbocker acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $239,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.5 %

USPH opened at $89.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $131.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

