Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STOK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOK opened at $21.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $851.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

