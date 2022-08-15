Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53.
Marathon Oil Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
