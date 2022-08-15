Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 15,075 Shares of Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Startek were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Startek by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Startek by 86.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Startek alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Startek Stock Performance

About Startek

NYSE SRT opened at $3.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $156.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. Startek, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

(Get Rating)

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.