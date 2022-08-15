Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 110,997 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 382.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 95,304 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $25.13 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $35,415.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $35,415.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $51,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,695.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,963 shares of company stock worth $7,941,158. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

