Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $19,273,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in NetApp by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetApp Stock Up 1.7 %

Several analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $74.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

