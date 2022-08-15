Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 22,897 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,897 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after buying an additional 595,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after buying an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,663,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.