Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.87.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $86.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $77.89 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading

