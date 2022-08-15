Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 61,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MFA Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 200,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 22.3% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,292,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000.

MFA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

In other MFA Financial news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $54,688.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $12.13 on Monday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.46%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

