Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 38,111 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,111 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LQDT stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The company has a market cap of $701.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.38.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liquidity Services news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $177,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Daunt sold 26,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $472,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,382 shares of company stock valued at $749,010. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

