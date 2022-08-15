Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 549,144 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,144 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Avantor to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

AVTR stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

