Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,099 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,099 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,346,000 after acquiring an additional 200,094 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,024,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 93,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 767,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 218,768 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 747,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 405,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth $9,961,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $80.88.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

