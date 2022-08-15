Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 891 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $23.34 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

