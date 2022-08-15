Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 96,722 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,722 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $22.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 2.68.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 37.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

