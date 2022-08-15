Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. CWM LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 152.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $182,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hope Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of HOPE stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $17.68.
Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on HOPE. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Hope Bancorp Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
