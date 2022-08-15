Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $41,524.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Howard L. Lance bought 5,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,456.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $51.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 270.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

