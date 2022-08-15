Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.