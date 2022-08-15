Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,227.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 697.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,280.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,330.27. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,162.00 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $19.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

