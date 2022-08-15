Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mattel were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.