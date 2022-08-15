Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Meritor by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor Price Performance

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meritor Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

(Get Rating)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.