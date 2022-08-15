Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $292.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $334.31.

Shares of MSFT opened at $291.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.55. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

