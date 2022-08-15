Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,518 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 308.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 133,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 100,836 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 21.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $11.10 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

