Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,441 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 566.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

NYSE NHI opened at $66.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $66.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 246.58%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

