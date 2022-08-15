Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AJRD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:AJRD opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

