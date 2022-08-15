Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,606,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 486.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 114,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,083 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHM. Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.19.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.09. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $3.32. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

