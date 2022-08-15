Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in SITE Centers by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

SITC opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.50. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

