Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,306 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,685 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,659 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 91.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 36,369 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $41.90 on Monday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

