Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,376 Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ReneSola were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in ReneSola in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in ReneSola by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 131,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

SOL stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. ReneSola Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $483.37 million, a PE ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 2.21.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. ReneSola had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 145,000 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $671,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,164,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,322,148.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 344,206 shares of company stock worth $1,550,638.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

