Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,265 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Activity at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 3,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,751.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDM stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.95. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.05%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

