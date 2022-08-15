Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,719 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,557,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after buying an additional 85,961 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,594,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

NYSE ORA opened at $95.84 on Monday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $77.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

