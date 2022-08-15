Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,036 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $160,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SANM shares. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $49.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.59. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

