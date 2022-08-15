Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 207,231 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 751.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LU. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lufax by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,700,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after buying an additional 3,212,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,654 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at $8,227,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Lufax by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,606,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 56,801,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,276 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Stock Performance

NYSE:LU opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

