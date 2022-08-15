Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,358 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACA. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Arcosa to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $64.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.92. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

