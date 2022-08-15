Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,119 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 129,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 65,962 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

DEA stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.22%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

