Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 613 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Bank of America downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Maxar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.