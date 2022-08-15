Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,707 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRH. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

