Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,020 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TPI Composites by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

TPIC opened at $24.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

