Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAT. American Assets Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,107,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,284,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,632,000 after purchasing an additional 120,964 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 790,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 30,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,650,784 shares in the company, valued at $198,193,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,650,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,193,363.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,483.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,766,284.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 111,197 shares of company stock worth $3,432,084 in the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

