Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,311,000 after acquiring an additional 572,545 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,564,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,553,000 after purchasing an additional 393,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,826,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after buying an additional 125,825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,398,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,840,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,319,000 after buying an additional 924,037 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of SHO opened at $11.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

