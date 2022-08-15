Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,527 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,391 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 120.33%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

