Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 65,848 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ocean Power Technologies were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPTT opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.95. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Ocean Power Technologies Profile

Ocean Power Technologies ( NASDAQ:OPTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,073.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in America, Europe, and Australia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

