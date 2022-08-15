Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Huntsman by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,503,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntsman by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,356,000 after buying an additional 618,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1,400.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 431,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 403,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.