Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 13,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 242,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,211 and have sold 12,114,918 shares valued at $97,875,659. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

